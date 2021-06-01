WF City Council has fiery discussion over use of 4A, 4B tax dollars

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The end of the June 1 city council meeting ended with fireworks.

It was a nearly 15-minute exchange between District 5 Councilor Steve Jackson and city staff about the handling of funds given to the 4A and 4B boards.

After the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation, or 4A Board, approved an incentive package to help bring Clayton Homes to the city, councilors voted yes on that recommendation.

Jackson referenced past incentive deals with companies that did not work out for the city.

But city officials say current members of the economic board are doing an excellent job and that the current deals aren’t like the past ones.

“We’re looking at 25 years that the 4A and 4B board have been operating. Can you tell me how much money has been lost during that time,” Jackson asked.

This question for City Manager Darron Leiker sparked heated words from Jackson about the 4A and 4B boards.

“The money that’s been spent, they’ve lost money. They have not gotten any money back from Carter Copter. That’s $4 million. That’s a lot of money,” Jackson said.

Jackson is referencing aviation research and development company Carter Aviation.

The city loaned the company $3.3 million in 2009 and has received $15,000 back.

This discussion comes after the council voted unanimously to enter into a $1.7 million incentive agreement with home manufacturer Clayton Homes.

“I know sometimes we get criticized. ‘Why are you giving a tax abatement or why are you giving any kind of incentive? Just sit back and wait and they’ll come.’ That’s not how it works. It’s a fierce environment and there’s hundreds of cities that would love to get a project like this,” Leiker said.

Jackson also references last year’s incentive agreement with Duplooy Trucking, which so far has received no funding and Natura mattress in 2010, which promised more than 400 jobs and shut down production after two years.

City officials say the 4A and 4B boards do their best to protect taxpayers.

“4A has kind of changed their tune in the sense that we’re gonna make people earn their money. We still want to give out those economic development incentives, we are competing with other incentives for these certain projects but cash for jobs is a great one,” Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

“It’s about taxpayer protection, I think we do a fantastic job of doing that right now.”

No matter the opinion, city officials say they work to do their best for the citizens of Wichita Falls.

“Would the public please call Darron Leiker and the 4A and 4B boards and ask them how much money they’ve lost in the last 25 years,” Jackson asked.

Jackson also had an issue with not allowed to be a council representative on either the 4A or 4B boards, despite his requests.

The mayor is the one who appoints council liaisons to serve on those boards, according to the city attorney.

After the meeting was adjourned, Jackson recommended an agenda item for Leiker to be removed from his position.

You can find the full exchange between the councilors below.

Our newsroom has also filed a Freedom of Information request with the city for a list of the 4A and 4B incentive packages approved by the city council in the last ten years.

Once we get that information, we will be sure to pass that along.