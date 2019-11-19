WF City Council: New rooftop bar/eatery could soon be coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new high-end restaurant and rooftop bar/eatery could soon be coming to downtown Wichita Falls, while also preserving a historical building.

Tuesday morning, the Wichita Falls city council signed off on giving 4B Sales Tax Corporation funding of up to $133,000 for renovations for the Filgo building located at 10th and Indiana Streets.

The vote wasn’t unanimous. District 3 City Councilor Jeff Browning voted against the measure.

In September, the 4B board members decided to not make a motion on that request and asked for further information on the project.