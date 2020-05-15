WF City Council to vote on proposed QuikTrip

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls city councilors on Tuesday will consider a conditional use permit for a new QuikTrip, or QT, store in the northern part of the city.

The store would be located at the site of the current Nunn’s Manufactured Home Sales at Old Iowa Park Road and I-44.

That site is now zoned as light industrial.

The store would have 10 gasoline pumps, plus seven diesel pumps for semi-trucks in the rear.

QT is headquartered in Tulsa and now has more than 800 stores in 11 states and besides gas and the usual convenience store products, also offers freshly made food from its on-site kitchen including pizzas, breakfast items, sandwiches and more.