WF City Council to consider 4B Board resolutions at next meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There will be three resolutions from the 4B sales tax corporation board at the next city council meeting.

Councilors will vote on approving funding for up to $100,000 to improve striping for the city’s bicycle-friendly certification.

Councilors will also vote for if over $750,000 will be spent on construction of the circle trail project.

Mayor Santellana said these resolutions and other items on the agenda are about amending the city’s budget.

“Should be a lot coming tomorrow but not a lot in substance. Just a lot of yearly grant items that we have to get through so we could press forward with our budget for the year,” Santellana said.

Also on the agenda is an ordinance to spend $120,000 on Wayfinding sign repairs. Some signs have suffered damage from automobile accidents and wind events.

City council approved two phases of the project in February 2014 and 2017.