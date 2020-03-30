WF city council to hold special meeting to discuss possible changes to shelter in place ordinance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls city councilors will meet again in a special session Tuesday morning to make possible changes to the shelter in place order.



Among proposed changes, a new order to reduce the number of customers in essential businesses and stores.

Customers would be limited to 50% of the total maximum allowed occupancy set by the fire marshal.



Each store would have to create a written plan to implement the rules, that would go into effect on April 1 at 3 p.m.

Also to be discussed, allowing nurseries and box stores to sell plants but only electronically and not person to person.



And, nursery sections would have to be blocked off in the stores that sell plants.



Person to person real estate transactions would also be prohibited.

To view the full agenda, click here.



We will be live streaming the meeting on Texoma’s Homepage and our Facebook page beginning at 8:30 a.m.