City Council approves permit for QuikTrip location in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Plans to build a full-service hotel near the Multi-Purpose Events Center has been put on hold for now.

City manager Darron Leiker said he doesn't anticipate any activity on the $60 million project until city leaders get a better understanding of the long term Covid-19 impacts, for both the city and the developer, O'Reilly Hospitality Management.