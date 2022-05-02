WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The third-party trash dispute has persisted here in Wichita Falls for well over six months now, but in Tuesday’s city council meeting, changes to the sanitation ordinance could become official, putting all of this to rest.

So it’s safe to say, this is an issue.

“The construction side, the residential side, it’s going to be a change for everybody,” Onsite Solutions Owner Hayden Hansen said.

That’s gotten plenty of discussion around the sanitation community lately.

“It’s been going on, eight months now if you can believe that,” city of Wichita Falls Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said.

As the city of Wichita Falls looks to make some changes to the sanitation ordinance.

“It’s our responsibility. That’s the reason the city is the sole provider, like how the city is the sole provider for water. We don’t have five other companies in the city selling water,” Schreiber said.

Those changes would no longer allow third-party collectors to operate residential trash pickups or dumpsters, while still allowing them to continue collecting construction and demo waste, compactor waste, and special metals and recycling waste.

But those third-party companies, like OnSite Solutions, don’t see it that way.

“Not only do we have to run our own business, but since October, we’ve been trying to figure out what we can do to try and stay in business, and it’s been really tough and something we never thought we’d have to do, fighting our own city to stay in business,” Hansen said.

And are hoping strong voices and support from some sitting on council can help their case in the long run.

“They listen to what the citizens say. It’s not, it shouldn’t be just what those five guys have to say, it’s everybody in the city has the right to express their thoughts. So I hope people show up to say what they want to see the city do and move forward, which is for the better of the city. I mean, we love our city and they do a great job in lots of things they do, but they look at things differently than we do and we just want them to look at our side of the story,” Hansen said.

But Schreiber said the business loss will start to affect rates for solid waste customers and they don’t feel like this measure will be putting anybody out of business.

“I’ve heard the term ‘government overreach’ several times, I’ve seen it in the paper now, and quite frankly this would be the opposite of government overreach. We are letting those third parties come in and take some of those services away from us, they are taking it away from us,” Schreiber said. “We’re just trying to balance the playing field a little bit.”

The city identified 45 accounts using third-party collectors, while those collectors say that number is in the hundreds. We should find out what that number exactly is Tuesday morning. That meeting starts at 8:30 a.m.