WF City Council transitions to virtual meetings while facing COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls city leaders are working to keep Wichitans safe, so to continue practicing safety measures to limit COVID-19 exposure, Wichita Falls City Council members will transition to virtual meetings starting Tuesday, April 7.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, councilors will still meet ing the Chamber while practicing social distancing. Citizens can watch and participate virtually to follow the shelter-in-place orders.

Citizens can watch from their TV by turning to channel 1300 or steamed on the City of Wichita Falls YouTube page by clicking here.

Officials ask residents to send questions and comments to the councilmeetingquestions@wichitafallstx.gov email, which will be read at the meeting.

Those wanting to make a public comment on this item will need to call 940-761-7451. The caller will be placed on hold and then transferred to the Council meeting during the public comment portion of this item.