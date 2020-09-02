WF City Council votes to raise property values, property tax rate remains the same

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls city councilors approved a new budget that comes with an increase in property values.

The current tax rate is just over $0.76 cents per $100 assessed value. The tax rate will remain the same but the city should earn about $1.4 million in taxes in the next fiscal year because of increased values.

District 5 councilor Steve Jackson was the only councilor to vote in opposition of this tax rate increase but city manager Darron Leiker says paying more taxes is well worth it.

“You’re getting 24-hour police and fire response, street maintenance, parks, trails, a variety of things. And again what’s your cable bill? What’s your cellphone bill a month? I think that’s a heck of a bargain,” Leiker said.

Councilor Jackson wanted to decrease property taxes to $0.74 cents per $100 of assessed value. That tax rate would mean no new revenue for the city. The current tax rate will remain the same into September of next year.