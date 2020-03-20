Breaking News
Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
WF city councilman reaches out to public for donations to help those in need

Local News

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — With stores running out of supplies and assistance for some being postponed that leaves some in need and one city council member is taking it into his own hands to make sure residents in need can get supplies.

After hearing concerns from families in his area, city councilman Steve Jackson had an idea.

“I got a lot of needy people in my area, mostly elderly, that can’t reach the food bank on Midwestern Parkway, and I want to help in any way I can,” Jackson said.

Jackson is asking the public for help to donate food items and non-food items while spending his own money to buy items for families in need alone with taking safety measures.

“I will wipe them down before I take them,” Jackson said. “I will have gloves on. People that want to help me will do the same.”

Jackson said he has seen this community go through disasters before and knows all too well the strength and willingness to pull together in a time of need.

“We just need to come together as a community that faith rebuilt after ’79 when we had the tornadoes,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he believes more and more community members will come forward to help the ones who need it in the city.

