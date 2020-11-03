WF City Councilors approve improvements to Business Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First it is build it and they may come, now it is improve it and they may come.

So, city councilors Tuesday approved funds for improvements to the Business Park at Fisher road and 287 with hopes of attracting new companies and jobs.

Councilors amended a budget from the economic development corporation for up to $1.5 million for design, engineering and geotechnical work for infrastructure improvements at the park.

CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Henry Florsheim said these improvements could lead to a couple of companies coming to Wichita Falls bringing more than 500 jobs.

“We had these prospects come up and say we’re interested in building in the business park, however for us to make a final decision and choose Wichita Falls certain improvements would have to be made,” Florsheim said.

Florsheim said the roads are not suitable for dozens of heavy trucks driving in and out every day. He also said there are upgrades needed for water, sewer, gas and electric services.