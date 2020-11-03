WF City Councilors approve improvements to network equipment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of people to work from home.

That includes many city employees and that’s why city councilors authorized the purchase and replacement of network equipment totaling more than $380,000.

Assistant City Manager Blake Jurecek said getting this equipment is necessary so employees can continue to work when quarantined at home.

“When people go out and are sick with COVID, they are not working but a lot of times you might have a whole office area that is quarantined and those employees need access to our system and the ability to work,” Jurecek said. “So, that’s what a lot of these funds were to increase our bandwidth and get some devices for these employees to go home and be able to work and connect back in.”