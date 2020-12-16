WF city councilors hope to see old building demolished after approved ordinance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The city of Wichita Falls is giving owners of dilapidated buildings one month to remodel or demolish the structures.

Councilors had a public hearing for owners of those structures that have been deemed dangerous.

The building on 713 Indiana Avenue has given councilors lots of trouble over the years. The building has had five owners over the past decade; the owner of Big Blue owns it now.

Some councilors are hoping they’re soon going to see the building demolished.

“This thing needs to come down. This is a dangerous structure,” Wichita Falls Precinct OneCity Councilor Michael Smith said.

On the outside is a mural that adds to the blooming art scene of Wichita Falls.

But on the inside of the building on 713 Indiana Ave. is a dilapidated structure city councilors feel needed to be destroyed years ago.

“This thing could collapse at any time, Smith said. “Someone’s walking by on the sidewalk. It’s near some popular places downtown across from our Museum of North Texas History. Something needs to happen to get this building down.”

The city sent out notices that structures deemed dangerous have 30 days to be remodeled or demolished.

Chelsey Pirkle represented building owner Will Kelty in the meeting and said Kelty was under the impression that the city would help with the demolition of the building.

Assistant city manager Paul Menzies said at one point there was federal funding to assist with demolition but because there was no action by the previous owner, the money needed to be spent elsewhere.

“Even if we were to step in to help with that funding now, it would be a small portion of it. You’ve got a representative of the owner saying $180,000, $200,000. We’ve been quoted somewhere in the neighborhood of half a million,” Menzies said.

“It shares a wall on both sides of the structure itself and so there are additional requirements for demolition that need to be met such as a structural engineer and then finding a company that’s capable of doing the demolition,” City of Wichita Falls neighborhood Services Manager Rita Miller said.

Pirkle said Kelty has had trouble finding a company to take the demolition seriously because of these additional requirements.

Although the funding may not be there now, Pirkle said the city should do something to assist Kelty.

“I think when we get people from out of town who’s investing money into our downtown community, if there’s any way that we as Wichita Falls can help that person with that cost because it is such a large cost, I think that would be great,” Pirkle said.

The building has until January 15 to be demolished.

In a text message, Kelty said because he is not receiving funds from the city, he will likely put the building up for auction.

There were 12 structures listed in the hearing.