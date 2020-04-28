WF city leader speaks out on Gov. Abbott’s orders

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One Wichita Falls city leader is weighing in on whether officials should’ve waited as well.



Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Henry Florsheim said there were many moving parts to this decision and officials essentially wanted to give business owners the option to open early.

“Well the governor’s orders were a little bit vague too, but it was obvious that even though the city and county were trying to open up lots of different types of businesses, if those businesses rely on the state licensing board for example to open, then they we’re going to able to open yet, the gov. made that clear today, these are the rules he made to let these types of businesses open should they choose to, but if you’re a business owner and you say it’s not time yet, I don’t feel safe yet, I want to stay home for some reason you have the right to do that,” Florsheim said.

And as far as the state of Wichita Falls’ economy, Florsheim said things are tough, but there is a potential to bounce back.

“We’ve got some businesses that are basically completely shut down waiting to get back into commerce and so I’m going to tell you that faster any type of business can get back into commerce and generating money the less likely that businesses is going to go out of business,” Florsheim sai.

Florsheim adds that even with 25% occupancy, certain businesses like restaurants could see a slight boost in their sales and be one step closer to improving the economy.