WF city offices close to the public, modify hours Monday amid COVID-19 cautions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As concern and caution for COVID-19 grows, Wichita Falls city officials are closing offices to the public on Monday, March 23 to ensure safety and health to city employees, customers and community members.
Offices closed to the public include:
- City Hall
- Municipal Auditorium
- Recreation Center
- Senior Center
- MLK Center (except for Child Care Partners)
- Public Safety Training Center
- MPEC
Wichita Falls Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker stated in a press release they encourage residents to use electronic and alternative means to conduct business on the city website, so click here for more information on that.
Several departments in the area will have limited public access including:
- Airports
- Public Transportation
- Health Departments
- Animal Services
- Wichita Falls Police Department
- Central Fire Station
- Solid Waste Collections/Transfer Station
- MPEC
- Weeks Golf Course and Public Parks
Read the full press release below for more information on individual distinctions and guidelines for each department’s access.