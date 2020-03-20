1  of  3
Breaking News
WF city offices close to the public Monday amid COVID-19 cautions Fourth COVID-19 (coronavirus) case announced in Wichita Co. Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
Live Now:
CORONAVIRUS: Fact not fear
1  of  26
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

WF city offices close to the public, modify hours Monday amid COVID-19 cautions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Employee Recruitment- Relocation Incentive Program aims to bring new employees from outside this area by paying relocation costs as long as that person stays with the company for at least six months.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As concern and caution for COVID-19 grows, Wichita Falls city officials are closing offices to the public on Monday, March 23 to ensure safety and health to city employees, customers and community members.

Offices closed to the public include:

  • City Hall
  • Municipal Auditorium
  • Recreation Center
  • Senior Center
  • MLK Center (except for Child Care Partners)
  • Public Safety Training Center
  • MPEC

Wichita Falls Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker stated in a press release they encourage residents to use electronic and alternative means to conduct business on the city website, so click here for more information on that.

Several departments in the area will have limited public access including:

  • Airports
  • Public Transportation
  • Health Departments
  • Animal Services
  • Wichita Falls Police Department
  • Central Fire Station
  • Solid Waste Collections/Transfer Station
  • MPEC
  • Weeks Golf Course and Public Parks

Read the full press release below for more information on individual distinctions and guidelines for each department’s access.