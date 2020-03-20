WF city offices close to the public, modify hours Monday amid COVID-19 cautions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As concern and caution for COVID-19 grows, Wichita Falls city officials are closing offices to the public on Monday, March 23 to ensure safety and health to city employees, customers and community members.

Offices closed to the public include:

City Hall

Municipal Auditorium

Recreation Center

Senior Center

MLK Center (except for Child Care Partners)

Public Safety Training Center

MPEC

Wichita Falls Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker stated in a press release they encourage residents to use electronic and alternative means to conduct business on the city website, so click here for more information on that.

Several departments in the area will have limited public access including:

Airports

Public Transportation

Health Departments

Animal Services

Wichita Falls Police Department

Central Fire Station

Solid Waste Collections/Transfer Station

Weeks Golf Course and Public Parks

Read the full press release below for more information on individual distinctions and guidelines for each department’s access.