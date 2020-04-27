WF city officials begin cleanup of Holliday Creek after sewage incident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Residents may be wondering why there’s been visible sewage in Holliday Creek.

Wichita Falls city officials said during this year’s routine rehabilitation of the city sewer collections system, a sewage incident occurred by the city’s contractor where they accidentally allowed an overflow of more than 73,000 gallons of raw, untreated sewage into Holliday Creek from Midwestern Parkway to U.S. 287.

The sewage contained approximately 8,500 linear feet of the creek.

The incident happened between 8:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 25.

The cause of the incident was due to failure of a contractor removing a plug from the city’s sewer system after their workday ended on Friday evening.

Officials said they are working with contractors to take action to stop the overflow of sewage.

The city has notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Remediation, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department of the overflow and will submit all reports regarding the overflow incident.

As of now, officials said the overflow of sewage has been contained between Midwestern Parkway and U.S. 287, and the contractor has begin cleanup procedures that include removal of dead fish and pumping the spilled sewage out of the creek.

City officials said they’re committed to maintaining the integrity of its sewer collections system

and ensuring the continued protection of the environment, and they will continue to work with the

contractor and applicable regulatory agencies to clean up the overflow and restore the

environment back to its previous condition.

For more information on this, contact the operations manager, Daniel Nix at 940-691-1153.