WF city officials behind on mowing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/ KJTL) Summer brings beautiful weather and rain which can quickly lead to an abundance of weeds and overgrown lawns.

Residents aren’t the only ones trying to keep up with the weeds and grass. With the amount of rainfall Wichita Falls has seen over the past month, city officials say limited resources are causing delays in mowing trustee and city lots.

For those who live in Wichita Falls and the grass grows to more than nine inches in height, folks will receive a citation from the City of Wichita Falls.

With the recent rains, the city is a little behind on mowing its own property.

“With our city crews, they’re still playing catch-up because of the rain and because the grass height is growing faster with the rain, it gets a little bit taller before they get out there,” Wichita Falls Code Enforcement Administrator Rita Miller said.

As the code enforcement plays catch-up, officials are going to be understanding when it comes to your lawn.

“If people were to get a letter from us, call our office and we will give you more time because we’re not always aware of people’s circumstances,” Miller said.

With the grass continuing to grow, and not enough city resources, one Wichita Falls resident presented a potential solution.

“The way I read is the city [is] asking for a hand, so why not let the residents of the city or the local companies of the city step up and help for some extra money,” Wichita Falls resident Alex Donaldson said.

However, Miller said that’s not an option.

“We use the parks department,” said Miller. “The parks department has a crew that’s dedicated for mowing and that’s what we’re budgeted for, we’re not budgeted to have subcontractors.”

Though it’s not budgeted for, Donaldson said he still believes mowing should be a priority.

“I see the city planting flowers at various intersections that I pass through every day, so if we can plant some flowers, why can’t we mow lots to help the city look even better,” Donaldson said.

The less rain, the quicker the lots will be mowed. For now, the city and its residents will have to wait.

Miller said there’s been over 2400 weeds and grass cases since January, but of those, only 37 citations have been issued. So if you stay on top of your lawn, you’ll be better off.

To report a property owner who isn’t maintaining their land as they should in the city limits, call code enforcement at 940-761-8841.