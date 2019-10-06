UPDATE: 6th Street off-ramp now open

UPDATE: Oct. 8, 2019 2:37 p.m.

The 6th Street off-ramp on the I-44 & US-287 northbound elevated freeway is now open.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following a water main break, Wichita Falls city officials have closed the 6th Street off-ramp on US Highway 287.

According to Wichita Falls city public information officer Eric Crosslin, crews are expected to have the water main repair completed by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Other repairs to the road will continue for the next two days.

Officials advise drivers to take Broad Street exit until the repair is complete.

This break happened about 5 feet away from the previous break fixed last week.

