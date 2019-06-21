WF officials partner for second year on Zebra Mussel testing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)

It’s peak spawning season for Zebra Mussels and test results for area lakes are in, and Texas Parks and Wildlife and Wichita Falls city officials said so far, so good, and as long as everyone continues to do their part to prevent the spread of the invasive pest, the negative tests may continue.



“The thing is these Zebra Mussels reproduce so rapidly and so prolifically that there’s not enough predators that we’re ever going to be able to put in the lake to control,” Texas Parks & Wildlife District Fisheries Supervisor Tom Lang said.



Lang said Zebra Mussels are resilient, in fact, they originate from the Caspian Sea and came to America when the Saint Lawrence Seaway was opened.

Ballast water from ships was dumped into the Great Lakes, thus spreading the mussels, just like it’s still happening today when one boat travels from lake to lake.

Lang said there are some species of fish that consume Zebra Mussels such as Blue Catfish and Fresh-Water Drum.

“But, they’ve been known to consume them and not kill them and pass them alive,” Lang said. “If you catch a nice Blue Catfish and you say: ‘ I’d like to have that a little closer to home next time to try and catch; I’m going to throw it in a lake a little bit closer,’ you could be moving Zebra Mussels that way too,” Lang said.

So, why are zebra mussels so bad for lakes?



“They can clog our pipes, they can cut your feet on the swim, beaches, cut your fishing lines,” Lang said.

When lake water is the prime source of water for a city, clogged pipes and intakes can be a serious issue.

Helping make sure none of that happens, the City of Wichita Falls Water Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife are teaming up for Zebra Mussel testing in lakes Arrowhead, Kickapoo and Kemp.

“If we would have gotten a detection, it would have looked something like this, to where the more DNA is present, the earlier cycle time you’ll get,” City of Wichita Falls Water Laboratory Supervisor Hunter Adams said, looking at test results from Lake Arrowhead.

“You don’t want a detection. We’ve been lucky so far,” Adams said.

A combination of luck and cooperation of boaters and anglers, doing their part in keeping the mussels from spreading.