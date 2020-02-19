WF city officials use economic presentation to refine plans for MPEC hotel, conference center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls is in the works on a project that would see a 150 to 200 room full-service hotel and conference center built on the grounds of the MPEC facilities.

“Right outside the door here we have a private developer that wants to build a $48-million hotel, himself,” city manager Darron Leiker said. “Not with city funds, built, owned and operated by a private developer. He cannot do that unless we set up some these tools for him to use.”

Representatives from the Texas comptrollers office held an economic development presentation that showed businesses what different tax techniques are available to them.

“Those are all things that Wichita Falls has in its toolbox if you will, for economic development, the hotel and conference center project that we’re pursuing will use several of those tools,” Leiker said.

With a brand new hotel, it could bring a lot more business to those around the area, like Pat’s Drive-In, that sits about 500 feet from the MPEC.

“We need more business, there’s so many more restaurants and everything going on downtown and revived downtown but that’s part of it. I think it’d be great,” manager and cook at Pat’s Cindy Ramos said.

With an increase in people in the area, they could see an increase in business, but Leiker wants all businesses to be able to capitalize on opportunities.

“It’s so important for folks not with the city to understand that we are not unique, that these programs are being used successfully all over the state of Texas and the legislature allows them for one simple reason. Because they work and they’re good economic development projects,” Leiker said.

The city estimates the economic impact of the new hotel could be around $74 million over a 10-year period.