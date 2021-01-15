WF Commissioner’s Court weighs adopting PACE programs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— When it comes to property assessed clean energy programs, or PACE, Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said there are a lot of upsides.

“What we are talking are buildings that need conservation on them. Or there’s energy water could be a new roof anything that is going to cut down on utilities or carbon emission,” Gossom said.

That may help explain why pace has been adopted in over 30 states and over 40 cities in the past five years.

And when it comes to long term development projects, he feels there’s no better way to go.

“When you take a regular improvment loan, it’s for a shoreter period of time and at a higher interest rate. But this program allows you to take it,” Gossom said. “If it’s a project that’s expected to take 15 years that by putting in new led lights and new ac system. You’ll be able to offset that from the utility savings.”

Lone Star PACE is one of the agencies hoping to earn the city’s contract

“I’m hopeful like the other 30 plus cities and counties have adopted these programs that the county will adopt our program in the near future,” Gossom said.

President Lee Mccormick said even though it may take a few more days, he’s hoping for a great outcome.

“The best outcome is that they will put this off to a week and then finally have a resolution adopted. We do have a potential project here in Wichita County. It’s a large hospitality facility. That would be a large hospitality facility,” Mccormick said.

All in an effort to revitalize business and breath new life into the business community.