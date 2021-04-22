WF community steps up to volunteer as Cajun Fest 2021 nears

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—We are now just two days away from Cajun Fest 2021 in downtown Wichita Falls.

After a one-year absence because of COVID-19, organizers at first were facing a shortage of volunteers.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development officials are getting in the spirit of all things cajun as they prepare to kick off Cajun Fest 2021.

An event lover of accordions, andouille, and Acadians have been patiently waiting to return to downtown.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a festival downtown so were really excited to welcome everybody back downtown for major events and were so thrilled to be able to host this Saturday,” Cajun Fest mascot, “River” the Gator said.

In fact, downtown development officials haven’t been able to host a festival this large since 2019, and in the planning stages, officials were fearful they might not have enough volunteers for the event.

After heavily relying on Sheppard Air Force Base for a large portion of their volunteers, fast forward a few months and they are good to go.

“We were so excited to see everybody reach out to us and see how they can help,” River said. “Volunteers are the backbone to all of our events so it was really good for the heart for us to see everybody step up and help us out.”

While in years past, they would bring cajun bands from Louisianna or south Texas, this year they decided to help out local musicians who have been struggling to find shows during the pandemic.

“It was pretty hard to see the entertainment industry, the way it was last year and being able to give these guys back on stage doing what they love and of course we love music downtown so we were thrilled to have them on stage,” River said.

“River” the Gator wants to remind folks to come with an appetite, seeing that they will have 35-hundred pounds of crawfish ready for the pot along with many other samples of cajun cuisine!

Cajun Fest 2021 will run from 11 to 7 on Saturday. Tickets are 7-dollars in advance, 10-dollars at the gate, and kids 12 and under get in free.

For more information on how you can purchase your tickets ahead of time, click here.