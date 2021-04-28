WF couple arrested after leaving their four-year-old home alone

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls couple is charged with child endangerment and abandonment after police say they found a four-year-old girl alone in their home.

Anson Guillot and Summer George were arrested when they returned home Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita County booking photo

Police say they were called to an apartment in the 4600 block of Johnson Road by a CPS officer, who told them she had arrived there at 2:35 pm to check on a report of child abuse.

She said when she knocked on the door a four-year-old girl opened the door and said her parents were gone to the store and she was alone.

While an officer was contacting dispatch to try to local the parents, he said Guillot and George pulled into the parking lot at 3:10 p.m.

They told officers they had gone to a store and had been gone for only 15 minutes.

Police noted that they had to have been gone a minimum of 35 minutes because the CPS officer had knocked on the door at 2:35 p.m., and also that the girl would have been at risk of anyone who knocked on the door, including a possible kidnapper.