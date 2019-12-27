WF couple arrested in connection to recent burglaries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An alert apartment maintenance worker, fingerprints and a search of pawn shop records lead to the arrest of a Wichita Falls couple.

Vincent Balcorta and Daniella Davila were arrested on Thursday.

According to authorities, a resident in the Ridgeway Apartments reported a burglary in which two televisions and a smart watch were taken in early November.

Police said there were also several vehicle burglaries in the same area. In one of those car burglaries, a baby stroller, a floor jack, a money order $450 and an undisclosed amount of cash were taken from a car.

According to police, a maintenance worker for the Ridgeway Apartment complex, who had heard about the recent burglaries, saw a stroller that matched the description of the stroller that was stolen while he was doing work in an apartment.

Police obtained a search warrant and found the stroller and floor jack in a closet, as well as other items taken in recent vehicle burglaries.

Prints taken from the vehicle matched those of Balcorta.

Police learned that Davila was Balcorta’s girlfriend, and when questioned, she denied any knowledge of the burglaries.

According to authorities, however, a search of a local pawn shop database showed that Davida had sold televisions and electronics that were taken in the burglaries.

Upon further questioning, police said Davila admitted she sold those items for Balcorta.

Balcorta is charged with burglary of vehicles and Davila is charged with theft.