WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for a sweet treat to enjoy this beautiful spring weather we’ve been seeing, well look no further than Smoothie Heaven!

“I always wanted to own a smoothie shop years ago and the timing just started becoming right,” Smoothie Heaven owner Lynette Shaw said.

Lynette and Datra Shaw say their business is their own little slice of heaven, hence the name. It’s something they’ve always dreamed of doing, and back in March, their dream came true. Stepping out on faith to an overwhelming amount of support from this community.

“I feel like it’s a blessing to have a community that really supports us because we are family-owned we are locally-owned and a lot of the community is coming behind us to support us by word of mouth and social media has been helping us,” Smoothie Heaven owner Datra Shaw said. Their menu is full of tasty, but healthy treats!

“We have something for everyone we have wellness blends that contain absolutely no added sugars, and then we have some sweet treats for people who are having a cheat day, you can have something with a little sugar and protein blends for people who work out or even if you don’t work out you can use those as meal replacements because there is protein in them, and we have fresh pressed juices that we do in house and also bottle here.”

They plan to keep adding to their menu as time goes on! The couple says support from customers means the world to them because they’ve put their all into their business, to bring this area the healthiest products possible.

“We don’t ever do anything without God telling us to do it first, so when we got the okay we both left our jobs and in addition to that my daughter and son-in-law moved from Fort Worth to come help us, so it’s been amazing, it’s been a real faith journey so far.”

Smoothie Heaven is located at 2910 Kemp Boulevard. Suite 103. Hours of Operation are Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. and Saturdays from 8:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M.