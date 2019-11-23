WF crosstown rivalry on the verge of making history

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the fiercest Texas high school football rivalries may be getting its first-ever playoff rematch.

Since the inception of Rider High School’s football program in 1961, the Rider Raiders and the Wichita Falls Coyotes have met 58 times on the football field in the regular season.

However, the Raiders and the Coyotes have never met in the post-season. Not just in football, but these cross-town rivals have never met in the post-season of any sport these schools participate in.

A win by Wichita Falls High School Nov. 22 would set up the first-ever Rider-Old High rematch in the history of the rivalry, in the regional round of the UIL 5A District 2 playoffs.

The Raiders secured their place in the regional round Thursday night, defeating El Paso Hanks by a final score of 63-28 at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

But a second round of Rider-Old High football this season will only happen if the Coyotes can survive their second-round match-up Friday against the undefeated Parkland Matadors of El Paso.

The Coyotes and the Matadors kick off Friday at 7 p.m., on the same Midland field upon which the Raiders did their part to make Wichita Falls high school football history.

Be sure to tune in to Friday Night Football tonight at 11:35 p.m. for all of Texoma area playoff scores, and to see if history is indeed made.