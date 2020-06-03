WF ‘Downtown Chowdown’ marks first event since pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls Development announced its first event since major events such as St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Cajun Fest were canceled.

The announcement came Wednesday morning via the Downtown Wichita Falls Development’s Facebook page.

October 10 will mark the inaugural Downtown Chowdown Food Truck Rally. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. in downtown Wichita Falls.

The post also stated that this was a “save the date” and more information would be coming.