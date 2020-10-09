WF drug dealer sentenced to seven years in federal prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls drug dealer has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison, according to a press statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox, Friday, Oct. 9.

Dustin Keith Weaver, 31, was indicted in July, 2019 for conspiring to distribute marijuana along with six co-defendants.

He plead guilty in May, 2020, for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and on Friday, he was sentenced to federal prison by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor.

Weaver admitted to shipping small amounts of marijuana, through USPS from Oregon to Wichita Falls using false sender and recipient names.

Upon arrival, usually in flat-rate priority mail boxes, the marijuana would then be repackaged and resold and distributed in Texas.

Of the six co-defendants indicted with Weaver, five have plead guilty: Randall Dizon, Jonathan Michael Fernandez, Jarrett Devon Grant, Ronald Vance Latimer and Justin Kent Reed.

The remaining co-defendant, Chad Anthony Ray, was convicted in trial in November, 2019, and sentenced to 50 months in federal prison.