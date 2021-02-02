WF Economic Development Corp. amends Panda Biotech incentive agreement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation has modified its agreement with incoming hemp processing company Panda Biotech.

City councilors approved a resolution to reduce the company’s forgivable loan from the city from $2 million to $1 million.

The company is currently working to sell $100 million worth of Texas industrial bonds.

Since cash flow is a concern for the company, they will be loaned $1 million with equipment in the building serving as collateral.

The remaining million dollars from the forgivable loan is added to the existing job creation incentive.

“Once they sell the bonds, they’ll pay that loan back and the rest of the incentive will be moved into cash for jobs scenario which means we don’t pay them another dollar in incentives until they’ve already hired people and had them on payroll in Wichita Falls for at least six months,” WF Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Henry Florsheim said.

Florsheim also said because the city is backed by collateral, taxpayers will not be affected if the project were to hit some speed bumps. He said there is no reason for concern over whether Panda will be able to pay the loan.