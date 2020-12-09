WF Economic Development looks to improve Wichita Falls Business Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Economic Development Board takes more steps toward improving the Wichita Falls Business Park.

“This just gives us that extra advantage to compete with other cities for these prospects,” City of Wichita Falls City Manager Darron Leiker said.

Proposed improvements to the business park look to get the park ready for immediate move in.

“So, if we’re gonna attract a manufacturer that’s going to bring in inventory and shipping it out a lot, every day, we’ve got to be ready for that.” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Florsheim said.

Getting to that point is a huge step, Leiker added prospective businesses can’t wait around for improvements.

“In their world time is money,” Leiker said.

Leiker has seen this play out first hand recently.

“They wished that the business park was further along in that development stage, a little more shovel ready if you will,” Leiker said.

Right now, there’s just the one-way road down Fisher Road, along with some drainage and sewer issues that need to be looked at.

But the Wichita Falls Economic Development Board, also known as the 4A board, hopes improvements to those would put them in a position to have manufacturers move in as soon as they can.

“It could be next week or next month, but it could be down the road because we have a couple of hundred acres there, so we have to do this if we expect to be able to use that property to attract manufacturers,” Florsheim said.

This meeting advances them to the next step, the final vote from city councilors.

But luckily for the citizens of Wichita Falls, they don’t have to worry.

“The good news is what we’re talking about doesn’t require any new taxes, no new tax incurred on the citizens of Wichita Falls,” Florsheim said.

Improving existing infrastructure, hoping that can help bring in more jobs.

This is all with the hopes that city council can consider and take action in February of 2021.