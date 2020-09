WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Faith Mission is asking for help in obtaining some much-needed supplies.

The Faith Mission posted on their Facebook Page Wednesday that they are in need of supplies.

Needed supplies are Pine-Sol and other cleaning products, gloves, masks, shampoo, shaving cream and study bibles.

Donations can be dropped off at 1300 Travis St. between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.