WF family performs front porch concert to a joyful tune despite COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While many remain cooped up during coronavirus precautions, one Wichita Falls family is instead, putting on a concert from their front porch.

The Parker family is performing in conjunction with a nationwide movement as mom, Rebecca is a music director at Notre Dame Catholic School.

Down the line dad, Bret, Lucy, Cecilia, Rose, Rebecca and Abby put on a show with favorites like “Happy Together,” “Ghostbusters” theme song and a song the family calls their own theme song, “The Magnificant Seven.”

The youngest, Bryant Parker cheers them on from their tree in the front yard.

Neighbors and friends alike come out each day at 7 p.m. on the spot to cheer the Parkers on.