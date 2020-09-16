WF family relies on community for prayers, support after teen’s cancer diagnosis

WICHITA FALLS (LFDX/KJTL) — Had his parents brought him into the hospital just two days later, doctors said the harrowing diagnosis would have been incurable.

Sammy Issa is a 10th grader at Christ Academy and was diagnosed with Burkitt Leukemia on Sept. 5, and as he fights this battle, the community has surrounded the Issa family with prayer and support.

Sammy’s parents said they have shed a lot of tears, but they are all in good spirits.

As Sammy receives treatment at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, his parents said they will be patient and trust in God.

“We just never thought cancer,” his mother Carolyn Issa said. “You just don’t think that.”

While there’s no way to prepare to fight a life-threatening illness like cancer, Sammy and his family are taking on Burkitt Leukemia with the same strength Sammy always exhibits, though his mother want to stay cautious.

“Sammy’s tough,” his mother said. “He feels like he can muscle through it , but I don’t think he knows how bad it could be.”

At just 15-years-old, Sammy is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and plays the game he loves for the Christ Academy Warriors on the basketball court

However, Sammy said one day he felt pain in his back. Later, his parents discoverd two bumps on his head. Sammy then lost feeling in his chin.

“That’s when we took him to the emergency room,” Sammy’s father Mo Issa said. “That’s when immediately they did a scan and found out that that was cancerous. They ambulanced him that morning at 2 a.m. to Fort Worth.”

Burkitt’s Leukemia is regarded as a rare, but fast-spreading non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but Sammy is responding well to treatment and the family said they high hopes.

“I’ll have to say we have a lot of support in our community,” Carolyn Issa said. “Friends and our family and our community. We’ve had lots of prayers and just all kinds of support and we so appreciate it.”

As Sammy and his family fight this battle, they said they will continue to rely on the community and on faith.

Mother Carolyn Issa said, “Of course, it’s difficult. It’s not good, but we’re taking it day by day and just relying on God.”

Sammy has responded so well that doctors said the cancer has been reduced by 90%.

The family has set up a fundraiser page for Sammy. Click here for more information.