WF family seeks help locating teen missing since Thursday night

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A family is asking the community for help locating a Wichita Falls teenage girl missing since last night.

Ariana Paniagua, a Wichita Falls teen, ran away at around 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6.

Paniagua’s family members are very concerned for her safety.

The family is asking anyone who sees her or if any of her friends know where she may be to notify the family or the Wichita Falls Police Department as soon as possible.



You can contact the family by calling the numbers listed below: