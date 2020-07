WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are investigating a structure fire near Warford and 7th streets about 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Assistant Fire Marshall Jody Ashlock said it was a vacant apartment, and the fire started downstairs and made its way upstairs.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.