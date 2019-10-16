WF Firefighters respond to house fire near Jacksboro Highway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a house fire at 30th and Magnolia one block east of Holliday Road around 9:15 this morning, with flames and heavy smoke reported.

Nine fire units responded and had the fire under control in a short time.

A woman on the scene was placed in a stretcher but did not appear to have major injuries.

Red Cross was called to assist two adult residents of the small home.

We will post additional details as they become available.

