Fire causes $12k damages to vacant home in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The WFFD responded to a single-story structure fire on 1618 Oceola Ave. Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call about the fire around 10:14 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, heavy smoke was visible and fire was showing through the front door and in the bedroom at the northeast corner of the home.

Officials said they had the fire controlled in fifteen minutes.

The electric meter was removed from the rear of the home, and a search was done inside the home.

Officials said they discovered that the home was vacant.

The cause of the fire is due to electrical overload, and there were circuits in the home that weren’t protected by breakers and fuses.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The Red Cross was called to assist the person who lives there.

The estimated damages to the structure are $10,000 and the estimated damages to the contents are $2,000.