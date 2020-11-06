WF foster parents, agencies encourage others to explore fostering

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Across the state, thousands of children are in need of a home to rest their heads at night.

In Texoma, the need is dire and one pair of local foster parents said it’s difficult and it’s maybe not what you’d expect, but the impact it has is something that can’t be found just anywhere.

Jeff and Shannon Turnbo never planned to foster, but they took a leap of faith seven years ago with a high schooler, and now they’ve fostered about 20 kids.

“We went into foster care thinking we’d make a difference, maybe we could just help this one child and we found out that it changed our lives,” Shannon Turnbo said. “They changed our lives more than we changed theirs.”

They never wanted to adopt either, but they’ve since adopted four children and are on their way to adopting a fifth.

“If they think well I’m not trained for this or I’m not capable of this, give it a try,” Jeff Turnbo said.

“There’s nothing like jumping in sometimes face first, knee-deep, however, you want to say it, it’s a bold change, it’s a bold risk, but kids are worth it.”

Director of Development for A World For Children Samantha Taggart said there’s just not enough homes right now able to keep those in foster care, close to the Wichita Falls area.

“What we’re having issues with is we are having to place children in homes several hours away,” Taggart said. “We have a sibling group of two kids, we have to separate them.”

Local agencies ranging from TFI to 2INGAGE met Thursday to break down the foster process.

It served as a chance to ask questions and describe the desperate need for foster families.

“Open their hearts and their homes for children, we need them,” Taggart said. “We need them for the sibling groups, we need them for the teens, I mean we probably spent four hours the other night calling homes trying to find a home for a newborn.”

The Turnbos said it’s not easy. but if you’re willing to give it a shot, it’s beyond worth it.

“This image of foster care it may not be what people think, look at it, give it a try, kids need homes regardless of what someone’s heard, or what they think or what they know,” Jeff Turnbow said. “People need to ask questions, people need to find out if they have the heart for it.”

“You just love on them like they’re your kids and you take the chance,” Shannon Turnbo said. “You just take the chance.”

These two took that chance and that chance changed them.

If fostering is something you’d consider, there are many resources for you across Texoma.

Click here for details about TFI.

Click here for all you need to know from A World For Children.

2INGAGE has resources, find them clicking here.

Resources for Presbyterian Children’s Home and Services can be found here.