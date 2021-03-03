WF free compost pickup at organics facility

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— If you’re a gardener or you just want to spruce up your yard, you can pick up a free load of compost at the Wichita Falls organics facility next week.

Next Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. compost will be loaded for participants at the landfill on Wiley Road.

There is a limit of one pickup truck or 4-by-8 trailerload per person.

To get your compost, you’ll just need to provide a city of Wichita Falls water bill showing the $3 recycling program charge.

Also, make sure your load is covered before you head home.