WF free compost pickup at organics facility

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
181221-recompose-compost-mn-1240_28d9822348696ec9061eb548d47496df.fit-2000w_1546118059895.jpg

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— If you’re a gardener or you just want to spruce up your yard, you can pick up a free load of compost at the Wichita Falls organics facility next week.

Next Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. compost will be loaded for participants at the landfill on Wiley Road.

There is a limit of one pickup truck or 4-by-8 trailerload per person.

To get your compost, you’ll just need to provide a city of Wichita Falls water bill showing the $3 recycling program charge.

Also, make sure your load is covered before you head home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News