WF free water drive-thru events for Wednesday, Feb. 24, Thursday, Feb. 25

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)– The city of Wichita Falls is opening another free drive-thru water distribution event for people without drinking water due to the winter storm.

The drive-thru distribution is Wednesday, February 24, from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. or until cases of water run out, and Thursday, February 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. or until cases of water run out, at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center located at 111 N. Burnett Street.

There’s a limit of cases of water per car and no registration or sign-ups are required.

City officials are reminding people to only go through the line once and if you are without drinking

water.

They want to ensure that all residents without drinking water are able to receive it.