WF Health District release tips to combat mosquito population problem

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls- Wichita County Public Health District released tips to help combat the growing mosquito population after receiving an increase in complaints.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is encouraging citizens to follow the four D’s to help “Fight the Bite:”

Dump/Drain: Be sure to dump or drain and wipe the sides of containers (such as pet bowls, rain barrels, children’s toys, or tarps, etc.) that hold water. Mosquitoes start their life cycle in the water and many species lay their eggs above the waterline on the inside of containers, which is why it is important to wipe the sides. Deet: If you are going outside, wear an EPA-approved insect repellent. Be sure to follow the label instructions on application and reapplication. Consult your pediatrician about at what age it is appropriate to use an insect repellent on young children and what type they recommend. Dress: Wear long sleeves and long pants if you are going to be outside, especially if you are doing an activity that will stir up mosquitoes resting in the grass such as yard work or outdoor sports. Dusk/Dawn and all Day: Mosquitoes are generally considered most active at dusk and dawn so

when you are able to, limit your outdoor activities at those times; however, you should follow

proper mosquito precautions any time you are outdoors no matter what time of day.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is still actively treating for mosquitoes. Daytime workers assess and treat known mosquito breeding sites on public property, and spray for adult mosquitoes in the evenings when weather conditions are appropriate. Wind speeds must be under 10mph and rainfall cannot be expected.

Some mosquito species that are present in Wichita County have the capability of spreading diseases

such as the West Nile Virus, but most are considered a nuisance. At this time, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has not received any reports or had any mosquitoes test positive for mosquito-borne illness this season. Even so, if you experience flu-like symptoms following a mosquito bite please contact your healthcare provider.

If you have an area of concern in your neighborhood, complaints and spray requests can be made at (940) 761-7890.