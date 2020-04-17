WF Health officials: no research proves race to be a factor in county COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the coronavirus is taking a greater toll on African-Americans, but in Wichita County, health officials said there is no research so far that proves that’s the case here.

Assistant Director of Public Health Amy Fagan said the health district will provide a full breakdown of the ethnicity, race, gender and more for the positive cases on the city’s website Friday.

Fagan said they have been seeing different outcomes across the board and it is not always tied to underlying health issues or age.

So, each person should protect themselves and their families regardless of statistics because stats change as they learn more about the virus.

“The thing for all of us to learn is that based on our current case count which is 57, everyone is different and it expands the ages, the average age right now is 47,” Fagan said.

So far, Wichita County has one death as a result of the virus and while health officials are not releasing any stats apart from age, Fagan said 73% of our population is White, 14% is Black, 5% is Hispanic and 5% is Asian.