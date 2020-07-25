WF healthcare providers explain difference between flu, COVID-19

The comparison between coronavirus and the flu is one that has sparked questions for months.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The comparison between coronavirus and the flu is one that has sparked questions for months.

Wichita Falls medical professionals said the two start out alike but attack the body in very different ways.

It’s not yet flu season so the initial comparison is tough to make. Plus it is a novel virus with much to learn.

How one feels after contracting the flu or the coronavirus might make it hard to tell the difference.

“COVID-19 and the flu are very similar, the difference is mainly the contagiousness and the onset of it,” Community Healthcare Center PA-C Felicia Hoffman said.

“All of us have been exposed to some form of flu or the other and we’re a little bit more resistant to that but COVID is gonna catch like a forest fire with dry wood and dry grass,” MSU Medical Director Dr. Keith Williamson said.

Besides how contagious it is, Dr. Williamson emphasizes COVID-19 is already more deadly.

“It’s already killed more people in what four or five months than the flu has in the entire year,” Dr. Williamson said. “I don’t think you can tell before you get the results of the test back if it’s the flu or COVID-19, they are that similar at the beginning though they go in very different pathways.”

Those pathways Dr. Williamson is talking about separate the ways COVID-19 strikes the body versus the flu.

“COVID tends to go on and attack the heart, kidneys and blood vessels,” Dr. Williamson said. “The flu focuses on muscles, mialgias, you can get breakdown of your muscles, but also pneumonia that’s the classic way you die of complications with flu.”

Hoffman said the novel virus can also be silent.

“Some people can have no symptoms and be in contact with a person that has COVID-19 and not know that they’ve been exposed or developed symptoms for up to two weeks,” Hoffman said. “Difference from the flu because the flu takes one to four days.”

One major difference is that there are ways to prevent and fight the flu.

“We don’t have vaccines, we don’t have treatment for this,” Hoffman said.

With much to discover about the virus, medical teams are already pinpointing differences.

Dr. Williamson said it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot this year to decrease the chances of worrying you have COVID-19 or not.