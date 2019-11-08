WF hockey team closer to getting name down to finalists

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The weather is cooling down just in time for the new Wichita Falls hockey team gets closer to making its debut.

The WF hockey team is set to play in the North Texas Hockey League in Fall 2020, and as the season draws closer, it has narrowed down possible names.

Team members conducted a contest where fans could submit name suggestions for a chance to win a team jersey, two season passes and two tickets to the NHL Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl.

Fans can now vote on their favorite potential names here, and voting will remain open until Thursday, Nov. 15 at midnight.

“We are excited to wrap this contest up so we can move to the next stage of having a logo designed and choose a color scheme,” president Jason Rent said. “The response was great; we had over a thousand name suggestions and a lot of people took the time to explain the significance that their entry meant to the community.”

The final four names: