WF home struck by lighting causing house fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

Around 10:23 a.m. the firefighters responded to the 1300 block of North 7th St.

Arriving on the scene, firefighters say they could see smoke coming from within the home. Crews quickly contained the fire.

Firefighters say two people were inside at the time of the fire. The people say they heard a loud boom in the kitchen area, then shortly after the house started filling with smoke.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett, the house was struck by lighting during the thunderstorm.

Firefighters said the fire appears to have started under the house in the living room then spread horizontally along the floor the up the wall in the living room.

No injuries were reported.