WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that left a home at a total loss on Monday evening.

The fire happened at 1226 Tulip street.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department, AMR, and the Wichita Falls Police Department were at the scene.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

This incident is under investigation, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more information.