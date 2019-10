WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls drivers may want to take a different route this evening because officials with the Wichita Falls Water Department announced that the intersection of Jacksboro Highway and Galveston street is closed due to a water main leak as of 5 p.m. today.

Traffic has been detoured to safer routes as officials work to repair the water leak.

Stay with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on when the water leak is resolved.