WF lawyer hangs up hat after 50 years of practicing law

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls man is closing the book on his 50 years as a local attorney.

Price Smith started practicing law 50 years ago on Sept. 17, and he’ll bid farewell to the job he adores on Oct. 1.

His family celebrated this milestone on Thursday with cake, balloons and sharing memories of his career.

Smith said he always knew he wanted to be a trial lawyer after doing debate for years. He graduated undergrad from Austin College and then graduated from SMU Law School.

“It’s been a challenge, I’ve put my heart and soul into it, I feel like I’ve done good for people,” Smith said. “I’ve been happy with that and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the practice of law.”

One of his most memorable moments had to do with his first jury trial in 1970 which was a car wreck case.

“It ended up even, even, everybody won something and nobody got everything,” Smith said.

He has some advice for anyone looking to follow in his footsteps.

“It has to be something that you have to be devoted to, it has to be something that you have a passion for,” Smith said. “It has to be something that you really care about.”

The father of three girls adds he couldn’t have done it without his family’s support.

“I’ve needed every one of them, still they’ve helped me out in a lot of ways, and I lean on them quite a bit,” Smith said.

Smith adds it’s gone by a lot quicker than he thought it would and his career coming to an end is “melancholy.”

He’s retiring because he said, “there comes a time when one’s health is bad, and they’re done.” He said it’s come to that point for him.