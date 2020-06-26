WF Leadership Breakfast keynote speaker gives the heart of leadership

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Those who watched the annual Wichita Falls Leadership Breakfast Friday are feeling a little motivation going into the weekend.

The 19th annual event had to go virtual this year due to COVID-19 and was hosted by Wichita Christian School.

This year’s keynote speaker, Dr. L. Ken Jones, was appointed chancellor emeritus of Lubbock Christian University in 2017 after serving as the chancellor starting in 2012 and president and CEO the previous 19 years.

During his message he gave what he believes to be the heart of leadership.

“Leadership’s not about you,” Jones said. “Leadership is about you working for their good and speaking for their welfare and everyone who hears this has to figure out who is in my word, there. Who is in my word, there? For whom am I to work for their good and speak for their welfare?”

