WF Library brings boxcar kids to life with cardboard drive-in craft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The folks with the Wichita Falls Public Library were helping kids get excited about reading by bringing the boxcar kids to life with an indoor cardboard box drive-in movie showing.

The Wichita Falls Public Library was filled with kids ready to head to the local drive-in but this drive-in was located in the library as library officials hosted the boxcar drive-in this morning.

Officials invited kids and families to bring a box to decorate and deck out into personal cars.

Stickers, markers glue and tape filled the area and provided everything kids might need to make a box into a car.

With a few final touches, kids added plates as tires and made sure they were street legal with homemade license plates.

Youth services librarian Celena Bradley put on the event to get kids more familiar with being in the library.

“Also it makes them feel more comfortable at the library, so when they come and find books, they know me, they know the staff because they interacted with us on a very casual basis,” Bradley said. “They’re comfortable coming in asking me ‘where is Thomas the Train?’ or whatever. [It has] them feel comfortable in this building and this environment it is important as they get older, and hopefully turn into life-long readers.”

After decorating their cars, kids were able to sit in their brand new rides and watch a movie at the drive-in.